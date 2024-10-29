Breaking Bad 2.0? Meth lab unearthed in Noida; Tihar jail warden among four held

NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a joint operation with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, has dismantled a syndicate of drug manufacturers who had clandestinely established a laboratory in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh that was making synthetic drugs like methamphetamine, a senior NCB officer said on Tuesday.

The federal agency arrested four people including the warden of Tihar Jail and a Delhi-based businessman. Apart from them, a Mumbai-based chemist who used to manufacture the drug was also arrested. A total of 95 kg of methamphetamine valued at around Rs 100 crore was seized.

All the four accused, whose identities have not been shared by the agency, were produced before a local court which sent them to three days of police custody.

Deputy Director General (NCB) Gyaneshwar Singh said they received crucial information about a drug lab in the Delhi-NCR area making synthetic drugs like methamphetamine for export to other countries as well as consumption in India.

Acting on the information, the NCB along with Delhi Police conducted a search operation on October 25 and found a factory in Kasna Industrial Area of Noida.