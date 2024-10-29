Curb illegal sale of firecrackers urgently, Gopal Rai writes to Saxena

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena urging prompt action against those involved in the illegal sale and distribution of crackers, regular inspections of firecracker vendors by Delhi Police, and increased vigilance at Delhi’s borders.

Rai, in his letter, said that bursting of firecrackers not only adversely affects the environment but also poses a health hazard to children, elderly and people with respiratory ailments.

Considering the health risk, Delhi government on October 14 issued directions imposing a complete ban on manufacturing, storage, selling and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers upto January 1 in Delhi.

He also wrote that that despite the ban, firecrackers are being openly sold in various markets of Delhi as per media reports.

These firecrackers are being brought through various borders connecting Delhi to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

It implies that Delhi Police as law enforcement agencies have not taken the directions to ban firecrackers seriously and vendors are openly flouting the ban imposed, the Delhi minister alleged. It may be noted that the government had banned the production, sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi to control air pollution in the coming winter season.