Delhi HC asks DU college to refrain from filling minority seats; allows petitioner student to attend classes

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday permitted a minority-category student to begin attending classes at St. Stephen’s College amid an ongoing seat allocation dispute between the college and Delhi University (DU).

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, is addressing appeals from both the college and the student, who challenged a previous single-judge decision denying the student’s admission.

The court allowed the student to attend classes while prohibiting any additional seat allocations under the minority quota until further notice.

“Considering the single judge’s finding that 18 students were entitled to admission and one seat remains vacant in the student’s chosen combination, we grant permission for the appellant to attend classes until further orders,” ruled the bench.

It emphasised that St. Stephen’s must refrain from filling any further minority seats, remarking, “Let it go waste.”

DU had previously raised concerns that St. Stephen’s was not adhering to the set seat matrix.