Delhi Police under scrutiny over 6-month delay in lodging FIR in missing boy case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police is facing scrutiny following revelations of a six-month delay in filing a kidnapping FIR for a boy missing since January 10 from the Bhajanpura area.

Despite the boy’s mother’s repeated pleas to authorities, the police registered the FIR only on June 29 under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to kidnapping or abduction.

The issue surfaced during a habeas corpus petition hearing in the Delhi High Court, where the boy’s mother, represented by Advocate Fozia Rahman, sought intervention in the case.

The bench, comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma expressed concerns over procedural delays and lapses in responsiveness.

In a recent status report, Delhi Police detailed their investigative efforts. Initially, they pursued all available leads without success, eventually filing the kidnapping FIR in late June and assigning the case to Sub-Inspector Kunal.

The court was further informed in September that the police received a potential lead when they discovered an Instagram account, allegedly linked to the missing boy.

A further status report was submitted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Legal Division, highlighting the complexities involved in tracking digital footprints and the challenges faced in collaborating with social media platforms for real-time probe.

Standing Counsel Sanjay Lao, representing the state, confirmed that a response had finally been received, but it remains under review.

In previous rulings, the HC has emphasised the importance of prompt action, especially within the first 24 hours of a missing person’s report, to increase the likelihood of safe recovery. The current case has reignited calls for improved protocols and more streamlined communication between law enforcement agencies and digital service providers.