ED files chargesheet against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday submitted a detailed 110-page supplementary chargesheet against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, accusing him of money laundering tied to alleged irregularities within the Delhi Waqf Board.

Khan, who was arrested from his Okhla residence on September 2 and remains in judicial custody.

The chargesheet, filed in a Delhi court, also implicates Mariam Siddiqui, marking her as a co-accused. Though not arrested, Siddiqui’s involvement is expected to draw further investigation into the case.

The court is set to consider the chargesheet on November 4, while a hearing for Khan’s bail application is scheduled for November 7 before Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

The money laundering charges stem from a CBI FIR and three separate complaints lodged by the Delhi Police. The ED has filed a prosecution complaint, which is the equivalent of a charge sheet, naming five individuals, including three associates of Khan—Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir, and Jawed Imam Siddiqui—as co-accused.

The ED claims Khan was involved in illegal recruitment practices and benefited financially through improper leasing of Waqf Board properties between 2018 and 2022 when he led the board.

The investigation also alleges that Khan obtained significant amounts of illicit cash, which was subsequently used to acquire immovable assets in the names of his associates.