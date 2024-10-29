HC expunges critical remarks against ED officer

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has expunged critical remarks made by a Trial court judge against the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and its Assistant Director in a case involving an absconding accused.

The remarks, which appeared in recent orders, had questioned the integrity of the ED’s investigation, especially the failure to apprehend Chugh despite summons and a Look-Out Circular.

The trial court judge suggested that the ED’s actions “smelled of foul play” and speculated that the agency might be deliberately allowing Karan Chugh, a primary accused, to evade arrest. The judge expressed frustration over the ED’s alleged non-compliance with court directives, even summoning the Director of the ED to appear in court.

The ED, represented by Special Counsel Mr. Zoheb Hossain, countered these claims by emphasising that multiple steps had been taken to trace and summon Chugh, including physical address verification and alerts.