HC orders DUSU candidates to clean up campaign mess

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court, on Monday, directed candidates from the recent Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections to submit an undertaking promising not to deface public property in the future. This decision was part of an effort to hold the candidates accountable for the mess created during election campaigns and grant them additional time to clean up the university campuses.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, instructed candidates who showed “remorse” to file affidavits accompanied by photographs as proof of their cleanup efforts across Delhi University’s North and South campuses. “Candidates are required to submit affidavits with photographs demonstrating the removal of posters, banners, graffiti, and any other defacement they contributed to,” the court directed, adding that they must pledge not to harm public property going forward.

Previously, the court had paused the vote count due to alarming campaign videos that showed vehicles blocking roads and even one car “drag racing” through a street.

The court highlighted the importance of the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, which set limits on election expenses and conduct during student elections, underscoring the need for Delhi University to enforce these standards strictly.

In consideration of their student status, the court refrained from ordering FIRs against the candidates, instead offering them a chance to participate in campus restoration.

The bench urged candidates to be role models, stating, “You should be setting a positive example for other students, not creating chaos on campus.”

The court had also summoned 16 students, all DUSU candidates in the 2024-25 elections held on September 27, to participate in the hearing. All but one attended on Monday.

Addressing the candidates, the court remarked, “You do not have the right to deface university walls or private property. Imagine how you would feel if someone spray-painted slogans on your home.”

Interestingly, the court noted that many candidates were enrolled in the Buddhist Studies program, suggesting that students might be joining this course as a way to contest elections.

Meanwhile, DU’s vice-chancellor personally monitored cleanup efforts at 30 colleges across campus.