Remembering to forget

No easy answers

The most sensitive force of the novel, then, as Akbar suggests, is its ability to confront simplified readings about alcoholism and trauma, mental illness and addiction. We like to think of them in terms of cause-and-effect, but Akbar’s nuanced contemplations in the novel offer no easy answers, and instead catalyse difficult critical thinking—a habit we are increasingly less familiar with every day. He credits American novelist Tommy Orange’s work as an inspiration: “There, There, and its sequel/prequel Wandering Stars, indelibly inflect every page of Martyr!.”

In winding passages that read like waves in an ocean, Cyrus talks repeatedly about how his death needs to be more meaningful than his life, even while he is alive. This transference of meaning to the aftermath is the impetus of Akbar’s unforgettable novel. Cyrus feels incredibly alone, but it is also essential for him to find an anchor in this life, the novel suggests.

There are dream sequences or “trips” in the novel, where Lisa Simpson (a popular character from The Simpsons sitcom) talks to his mother’s ghost, or Donald Trump makes an appearance, or Rumi deconstructs the meaning of life for Cyrus… About integrating these psychedelic elements in the novel and connecting these to Cyrus’s perception of his inner and outer world, Akbar says: “I don’t have one part of my brain for thinking about God and another for loving The Simpsons, one part of my brain for rage at the world’s iniquity and another for being rapturously in love with my dog. It’s all in there sloshing around, concurrently. I want to be faithful to that slosh.”

Decoding Akbar’s poetics

Talking about his method, Akbar says: “The writing is so much smarter than I am. People balk when I say this as if I’m fishing for reassurance, but it’s very literally true. If I were as wise as my poems, I’d improvise them every time I stepped in front of a microphone. If I was as smart as my novel, I would have dictated it.

Something happens in the synapse between the notepad and me, something not-me enters. Call it God, the unconscious, the muse, instinct, time, whatever; the naming is not important. What matters to me is the faith implied, stewardship of the channel between me and not me.”

The creative, raw and emotional genius of Akbar’s debut is breathtaking. If a “something not-me” enters him during his creative process, we were curious to find out how has his literary training and ability with words as a poet-writer affected his understanding of the world? “When you read Nabokov or Morrison or Woolf, you have the sense for a while that all other writing is just inarticulable buzzing and burping,” says Akbar.

“For all the pyrotechnics of contemporary fiction, what I still seek is that sublimity of sound, composition. Poetry gets one a little closer, I think. It trains the ear.” Martyr! navigates and masters the increasingly rare quality of storytelling: to pop open the lid of the world as we know it and allow its molten discontent to overflow.

Kartik Chauhan is a Delhi-based writer.