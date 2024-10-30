‘Today, arangetrams have become social melas’: Geeta Chandran

On October 25, in 1974, Geeta Chandran (then Ramakrishnan), as a young girl of 12, took the stage for her Arangetram, marking the beginning of a journey that has spanned five decades. Chandran has nurtured and promoted Bharatanatyam not just as a dancer but also as a Guru. To celebrate this momentous anniversary, Natya Vriksha, her dance institution, recently organised a two-day Bharatanatyam extravaganza at Kamani Auditorium. Excerpts from a conversation on her life and journey:

How did you engage with the Guru Shishya Parampara as a young girl and did you feel you had to be responsible about it?

The magic of childhood is that there is no burden. I only listened to my mother, and she told me that my dance Guru was an exalted person, and so I respected and feared her equally. The burden of legacy, tradition, Parampara, all came much much later. The innocence of childhood merges with the fabulous energy of adolescence. There was no intellectualization of process nor any faltu chip on the shoulder. One only absorbed what one was taught. Like blotting paper, really.

What processes were followed by your Gurus to help you immerse yourself into a dance piece? How much of those methodologies do you work with as a dancer today?

The strict discipline of my first Guru Smt Swarna Saraswathy enforced in class was a class apart. She was a hard taskmaster and made us repeat ad nauseum until she was satisfied that the hands and feet positions were up to her standards and expectations. Also, no pen or notebook was allowed in class. Everything was shruti/smriti; hear and remember. No instant documentation. We would go back home to scribble whatever we remembered.