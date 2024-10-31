Delhi CM Atishi steps in to ease property registrations

NEW DELHI: With Chief Minister Atishi approving the ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy on Wednesday, Delhi residents will now be able to register their properties at any sub-registrar office of their choice.

The policy removes the requirement for citizens to visit a designated sub-registrar office, and allows them to book an online appointment at any of the 22 sub-registrar offices for property registrations.

The earlier process, where individuals had to visit a designated office, often led to challenges, including long waiting lines, delays in booking appointments and some offices remaining underutilised. Atishi said the new policy will address these challenges.

The policy will also curb the role of middlemen roaming around sub-registrar officers demanding money from people for speeding up registration work. People who feel pressured by middlemen at certain offices will now have the option to visit other offices.

Tracking the number of applications at each office will also help identify preferred offices and address challenges faced by the residents.