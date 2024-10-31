Delhi court orders probe into Gambhir’s role in real estate scam

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has ordered a fresh probe into a case involving alleged cheating of flat buyers, with former cricketer and current Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir now back under scrutiny.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts overturned an earlier court’s decision to discharge Gambhir and several others, citing an “inadequate expression of mind” in the initial handling of the case.

Judge Gogne’s order, dated October 29, calls for a closer look into Gambhir’s actions and financial dealings with the accused real estate firms. The complaint, filed against real estate companies Rudra Buildwell Realty Pvt. Ltd., H R Infracity Pvt. Ltd., U M Architectures and Contractors Ltd., and Gambhir, alleges that investors were lured into purchasing flats based on advertisements for a housing project in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

Judge Gogne noted that Gambhir, serving both as the brand ambassador and an additional director for the project between 2011 and 2013, had a “direct interface with investors.”

Records showed he had engaged in financial transactions with Rudra Buildwell, receiving Rs 4.85 crore after transferring Rs 6 crore to the firm. However, questions remain as to whether these payments were linked to funds received from investors.

The court highlighted that even though Gambhir resigned in 2013, a substantial portion of funds were repaid to him post-resignation, yet the previous court order did not fully clarify these transactions.