Delhi HC commutes life sentence of murder convict to eight-year jail

NEW DELHI: The high court has commuted the life sentence of an individual convicted of murder, to eight years jail. The court reclassified the charge of the convict, Rahul, from murder to culpable homicide, concluding that the intent behind the 2014 shooting lacked the malice.

This case involved the shooting and subsequent death of Mohd Mumtaz, a mechanic from Ajeet Nagar, Seelampur, in December 2014. Following the registration of an FIR on December 16, 2014, Rahul was taken into custody on December 21, 2014.

Initially, the Karkardooma Court issued a life sentence on September 2, 2022. Rahul subsequently appealed both the conviction and sentencing.

A division bench led by Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma reviewed the appeal and observed that the evidence did not conclusively demonstrate that Rahul’s actions aligned with the legal definitions of murder.

The court found that the case instead fell under Part II of Section 304, addressing culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

HC seeks Centre’s response on TTFI matter

The high court has issued a notice to the Centre and the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) in response to a PIL seeking judicial oversight of the sports body. The petition calls for the appointment of an independent administrator to handle TTFI’s daily operations and requests a suspension of its status as a national sports federation.

Court acquits 3 women in 2017 drug case

A court has acquitted three women who faced charges of drug possession, ruling the absence of credible evidence in the recovered samples. The case involved Anju, Lalita, and Monika, who were arrested in 2017, based on a tip-off alleging possession of 12 grams of smack, a potent opioid.