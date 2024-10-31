Delhi HC pushes for action on Advocates Protection Bill

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to expedite its response on the status of the Advocates Protection Bill, designed to safeguard legal professionals and enhance their security. Justice Sanjeev Narula has requested a status report within two weeks and moved up the hearing from February 5, 2025, to December 16, 2024.

The court’s order came while hearing a plea filed by advocates Deepa Joseph and Alpha Phiris Dayal, who, alarmed by a recent spate of attacks on lawyers, urged the court to call for the bill’s prompt enactment. Represented by advocate Robin Raju, the petitioners referenced an October 21 incident where a group of lawyers was attacked, leading to an FIR at Mehrauli Police Station. They argued that these attacks underscore an urgent need for dedicated legislation to protect the legal community.

Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi assured the court that he would submit a report detailing the bill’s progress. The next hearing has been scheduled for December 16.

The petitioners’ plea, however, highlighted that the draft of the Advocates Protection Act, prepared by the Law Department of the Delhi government, has been pending with the Delhi Law Minister since September 13.

The case has its roots in rising security concerns following the killing of Advocate Virender Kumar Narwal, who was shot by assailants in Dwarka on April 1.

This incident, alongside other violent episodes within court premises, has fueled demands for an act similar to the Advocates Protection Act enacted in Rajasthan, which provides police protection to lawyers facing threats and criminal intimidation.

The petitioners expressed that these repeated acts of violence create an atmosphere of fear, particularly affecting young, first-generation lawyers.