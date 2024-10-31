Delhi HC pushes for action on Advocates Protection Bill

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to expedite its response on the status of the Advocates Protection Bill, designed to safeguard legal professionals and enhance their security. Justice Sanjeev Narula has requested a status report within two weeks and moved up the hearing from February 5, 2025, to December 16, 2024.
The court’s order came while hearing a plea filed by advocates Deepa Joseph and Alpha Phiris Dayal, who, alarmed by a recent spate of attacks on lawyers, urged the court to call for the bill’s prompt enactment. Represented by advocate Robin Raju, the petitioners referenced an October 21 incident where a group of lawyers was attacked, leading to an FIR at Mehrauli Police Station. They argued that these attacks underscore an urgent need for dedicated legislation to protect the legal community.
Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi assured the court that he would submit a report detailing the bill’s progress. The next hearing has been scheduled for December 16.
The petitioners’ plea, however, highlighted that the draft of the Advocates Protection Act, prepared by the Law Department of the Delhi government, has been pending with the Delhi Law Minister since September 13.
The case has its roots in rising security concerns following the killing of Advocate Virender Kumar Narwal, who was shot by assailants in Dwarka on April 1.
This incident, alongside other violent episodes within court premises, has fueled demands for an act similar to the Advocates Protection Act enacted in Rajasthan, which provides police protection to lawyers facing threats and criminal intimidation.
The petitioners expressed that these repeated acts of violence create an atmosphere of fear, particularly affecting young, first-generation lawyers.
They contend that the absence of protective legislation violates Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, guaranteeing the right to practice any profession, and infringes upon Article 21, ensuring the right to life and personal liberty.
The high court had previously requested updates from the Central and Delhi governments, along with input from the Bar Council of Delhi and the coordination committee of district bar associations, which confirmed it was actively working on the draft bill.
The petitioners’ plea calls for a law that not only addresses immediate security needs but also serves to reinforce the trust of the legal fraternity in a safe working environment, free from violence and intimidation.
SC lawyers’ body condemns Ghaziabad incident
Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) strongly condemned the incident, which occurred inside the Court premises in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on October 29, reports Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty.
There were instances of lathi charge on the advocates, which is deprecated and should be forthwith inquired into. “It is our strong belief that a fair and impartial investigation into the incident must be made in this regard. For the said investigation, a committee headed by the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court or his nominee along with members of the Bar Associations should be constituted to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that the dignity of the institution is not compromised at the hands of few,” the SCAORA said.
It also extended its deepest concern to the injured ones and wished them a speedy recovery.
On Tuedsay, Ghaziabad’s District and Sessions Court turned into a battleground following clashes between lawyers and cops over a bail hearing.
Clashes broke out when a group of lawyers, pressing for a priority hearing on an anticipatory bail plea, entered into an alteration with District Judge Anil Kumar, who insisted on going by the case list sequence. The judge then called cops to restore order.
They used batons to disperse the lawyers who were raising slogans against the judge. While some lawyers were injured, cops claimed that a police outpost was set ablaze.