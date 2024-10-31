Delhi University approves rollout of old pension scheme for eligible staff, awaits UGC approval

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University has approved the implementation of the Government of India’s circular dated March 3, 2023, allowing employees appointed against posts advertised on or before December 22, 2003, to opt for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) during the Executive Council meeting on October 14.

The resolution came after Executive Council member Aman Kumar raised the issue, leading to extensive deliberations. Following the approval, the university plans to send these proposals to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for final endorsement. As noted in the minutes of the meeting, the council carefully considered the provisions outlined in the government’s order and resolved to extend these benefits to Delhi University employees.

Following the approval, the university plans to send these proposals to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for final endorsement. As noted in the minutes of the meeting, the council carefully considered the provisions outlined in the government’s order and resolved to extend these benefits to Delhi University employees.