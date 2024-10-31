Eateries in Aerocity can remain open for 24 hours : Delhi government

NEW DELHI: In a push to enhance tourism and drive economic growth, the government on Wednesday granted approval for 24-hour operations of restaurants in Aerocity, a prominent hospitality zone near the IGI Airport.

Already home to some four-star and higher-rated hotels operating round the clock, Aerocity will now see its restaurants follow suit, offering greater access to diverse dining options, an official statement said.

It said Chief Minister Atishi approved the proposal aimed at attracting more tourists and raising government revenue through enhanced licensing fee.

This 24x7 model is not only expected to enhance visitor experiences but also contribute significantly to the state’s revenue, the statement added.

The initiative mirrors a similar policy in Haryana’s Gurugram, where restaurants have seen revenue gains by operating extended hours in exchange for extra fees.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi government had also approved 24-hour operations for an additional 111 shops and commercial establishments. With this latest round of approvals, the number of establishments allowed 24-hour operations has now crossed 700.

Revenue to govt

Already home to some four-star and higher-rated hotels operating round the clock, Aerocity will now see its restaurants following suit, offering greater access to diverse dining options. According to an official statement, this 24x7 model is not only expected to enhance visitor experiences but also contribute significantly to the state government’s revenue by way of licensing fees.