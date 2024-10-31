French envoy’s phone stolen in Delhi, four arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested four people for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of French Ambassador Thierry Mathou, a police officer said on Tuesday.

According to the officer, Mathou, exploring the vibrant Chandni Chowk market ahead of Diwali, had lost his mobile phone on October 20.

“The Ambassador had lost his mobile phone near Jain Temple in the area when Mr Thierry and his wife were visiting the market,” a police officer said.

The police registered a case and initiated a probe by forming a team which first scanned CCTV footage in the vicinity of the scene of the crime.

Through surveillance, the phone was located following which the police conducted a raid and nabbed four people, all of them residents of the trans-Yamuna area.

Interrogation revealed that the thieves had stolen the mobile phone from the Ambassador’s pocket. The stolen cellphone was then recovered from the accused and handed back to the Ambassador.