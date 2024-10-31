Here’s to a happy and delicious Diwali

A nutty aroma wafts into every room of the house from the kitchen. There is besan being roasted with some ghee, cardamom and a hint of sugar – you know that this mixture will be turned into little besan ladoos. Making besan ladoos for Diwali is a tradition that has been followed in my household for generations. Since ladoos are considered to be the most favourite mithai of Lord Ganesha, most families prepare them and offer them as the main prasad to the gods for the Diwali puja that is held in the evening.

My main focus on Diwali, however, is the savoury delicacies since I do not have a raging sweet tooth. From the aloo-poori that is cooked in the morning and served during brunch, so that everyone stays sated till evening as we get set to decorate the house before the puja, to the elaborate pulao, dahi vadas, cholle, and kheer that is cooked for dinner – the kitchen is the spot for family bonding.

I wondered about what is cooked in other communities for this auspicious day and learnt about some amusing culinary traditions. “Suran (yam) ki subzi is a must. There is a legend that runs in the families from Uttar Pradesh that says that if you do not eat this curry on Diwali, then you will be born as a mole in the next birth. So, in our childhood we would always eat it without any fuss”, Sushmita Srivastava, a resident of Noida shares this rather funny anecdote. But if you dig deeper into this myth, you realise its logic.