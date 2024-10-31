IIT-Delhi to partner in railway infrastructure projects

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Wednesday announced a landmark partnership with the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This collaboration aims to advance railway infrastructure, safety, and operational efficiency across India by leveraging IIT Delhi’s expertise in research and technology.

Under this MoU, IIT Delhi researchers will engage in a series of R&D projects aimed at enhancing security, safety, scheduling, intermodal connectivity, and revenue optimization for Indian Railways. Faculty members from the Departments of Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, and Management Studies will collaborate on these initiatives, combining interdisciplinary expertise to address key challenges.

This partnership is expected to make Railways a safer, more efficient, and technologically advanced organisation. Prof. Preeti Panda, Dean of Corporate Relations at IIT Delhi, remarked, “This partnership with CRIS is a major step towards elevating India’s railway infrastructure.”