On RTI plea, info panel directs Delhi college to strengthen anti-tobacco measures

NEW DELHI: The Central Information Commission (CIC) has called on a Delhi college to bolster its commitment to anti-tobacco regulations after a recent inquiry highlighted compliance gaps.

The case, led by Information Commissioner Vinod Kumar Tiwari, stemmed from a Right to Information (RTI) plea filed by one Dr Raja Singh.

He sought clarification regarding the college’s compliance with laws designed to protect educational institutions from the impact of nearby tobacco sales.

Singh’s complaint, filed in April 2023, highlighted possible violations of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, which requires a 100-yard tobacco-free buffer zone around schools and colleges.

Singh questioned the presence of vendors selling tobacco within this restricted radius, raising concerns for student welfare. Singh has conducted research published in Cureus Journal of Medical Sciences highlighting poor compliance of the COTPA Act by Indian schools and colleges.

In response, Aditi Mahavidyalaya’s Public Information Officer (PIO) referred the matter to the Delhi Police, explaining that the college lacked the authority to regulate activities beyond campus grounds. However, Singh expressed dissatisfaction, suggesting the college had a duty to ensure a safer environment by coordinating with local authorities. This is reiterated in guidelines by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

During an October 2024 hearing, the CIC assessed the college’s actions, which included a detailed reply issued by the PIO in May 2024. While the PIO’s response complied with procedural standards, Commissioner Tiwari acknowledged the larger issue at stake—the need to protect students and the public from exposure to tobacco.

“The complaint raises a significant issue of public interest, especially for vulnerable groups like students,” Commissioner Tiwari observed. He pointed to the relevance of “The Prohibition on Sale of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Around Educational Institutions Rules, 2004” and recommended proactive measures from the college to improve compliance.

