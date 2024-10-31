Rising number of e-rickshaws traffic menace in Delhi

In an interview with TNIE, Rajendra Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, talks about the current state of affairs. Excerpts:

What are the issues your association has been raising?

We have fighting against running of e-rickshaws by violating norms. There are illegal, unregistered and assembled e-rickshaws running on the roads. Action should be taken against such vehicles on a priority. To avoid penal action, such vehicles are plying mainly during night hours.

What are the demands your association has made to regulate such vehicles?

We demand a proper policy for registering e-rickshaws and a cap on the number of registered e-rickshaws. The Delhi government should come out with information through newspapers or other medium on the roads where registered e-rickshaws can ply.

You have spoken about vehicle registration in other states...

A large number of taxis from other states pick up and drop passengers on roads, colonies and railway stations through app, which is illegal. Appropriate legal action should be taken against those taxis from other states. Also, private number vehicles are used as commercial ones as in the case at Gate No. 4 Kashmiri Gate ISBT.

Similarly, two-wheelers and vans with private numbers are also running illegally. In 2020, the Supreme Court ordered that two-wheelers with private numbers can’t ply as commercial vehicles. It is must for app-based firms to obtain a licence from the state government.

Has your association approached authorities in this regard?

Our association has approached all concerned authorities and departments. We have also approached Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena and the chief secretary. Our effort has brought some changes on the ground. We are hopeful that our remaining issues will be looked into after with utmost priority.