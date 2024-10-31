Salary not paid as Delhi college gets funds on Diwali evening

NEW DELHI: A day after the teachers’ body of DU hit out at the Delhi government over the irregular and delayed release of funds to 12 fully funded colleges in the capital, one of the colleges received the funds on Wednesday.

It was the Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences in Vikaspuri which got lucky in getting the funds a day before Diwali. However, instead of bringing cheers, the news brought utter disappointment to the staff since the fund was transferred to the college bank account late evening around 8:30 pm when the college was not in a position to direct the bank to disburse the salaries. The banks were closed at 4 pm on Wednesday.

One of the sources from the college said, “All the colleges were prepared today that once the notification comes, they will issue instructions to the bank to disburse the salaries and at least we’ll have some money for Diwali but unfortunately things didn’t work out the way we all planned and dreamt.”

“The government has been making so many promises but there has been an unnecessary delay in executing their own plans. The government had to give us the salaries of three to four months,” a source added.

The principal of the college, however, could not be reached on phone.

It was two weeks ago when the Delhi government announced that it had released the third instalment of Rs 100 crore for the 12 colleges. The Delhi government had allocated Rs 400 crore for its colleges in the budget 2024-25.

The 12 institutions that are fully funded by the Delhi government are Acharya Narendra Dev College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Bhaskaracharya College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maharshi Valmiki College, Shaheed Rajguru College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.