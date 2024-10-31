Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Breguet

The sheer complexity of the 588N2 movement and its 740 components, housed in a rose gold case measuring 46 mm in diameter and 16.8 mm thick, vividly demonstrates the expertise required to create it. Viewing the watch from the dial reveals the intricate dance of two tourbillons, an integral part of the time display. The bar of these two tourbillons is attached to a central mainplate rotating every 12 hours, thanks to a particularly complex mechanism. Each equipped with its own gear train powered by its own barrel, the two tourbillons independently make one full turn per minute. The timepiece is paired with a Breguet-embossed midnight blue rubber strap.

Jaeger-LeCoultre

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Calibre 945 has a magnificent new dial and bezel that capture the mythical power of the dragon. Set in a pink gold case (750/1000 (18 karats) and offered in a limited edition of five pieces, the Master Hybris Artistica Calibre 945 ‘Dragon’ unites a sky chart with a celestial vault, a zodiacal calendar and Jaeger-LeCoultre’s patented Cosmotourbillon — a celestial flying tourbillon that orbits the dial. Decorated with intricately hand-engraved scales, the dragons clamber around the edge of the raised and domed sky chart disc and draw the eye towards the Cosmotourbillon. Limited to five pieces.

Jacob & Co.

Jacob & Co. and Bugatti have designed a timepiece that reimagines the achievements, complexity and appearance of Bugatti’s latest hyper sports car. This remarkable timepiece features a V16 engine block automation, a 30-second flying tourbillon, and a twin power reserve. With retrograde hours and minutes that start at zero to mimic an RPM counter, this design is first-of-its-kind in the world of horology. Bugatti also drew inspiration from watchmaking when designing their new hyper sports car, calling it the Tourbillon. Shaped as a Bugatti, the Bugatti Tourbillon case measures at 52 x 44 mm.

Girard Perregaux

The watch is housed in a 43 mm pink gold case. The case, lugs, bezel, and buckle are intricately engraved and pay homage to the historic pocket watch of 1889. The dial is enlivened with a combination of sunray and circular guilloché, expertly imparted by hand using a traditional rose engine lathe. Equipped with a discreet white gold micro-rotor, located beneath the barrel, the movement offers the convenience of automatic winding and plays host to golden engravings, referencing the patent filed for the Tourbillon with Three Bridges movement in 1884.