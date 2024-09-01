AAP says councillor ‘kidnapped’, BJP rubbishes claim

NEW DELHI: In a dramatic turn of events on Sunday, the AAP accused the BJP of “kidnapping” its Bawana councillor Ramchandra briefly, a claim vehemently refuted by the saffron party.

According to the ruling party leaders, Ramchandra was “kidnapped” on Saturday night and taken to the BJP office, where he was threatened with being framed in cases involving the ED and the CBI. In a social media post, the AAP leader’s son asserted the involvement of a former BJP councillor in the crime.

Ramchandra, who returned home in some time, repeated these claims in a video message shared by AAP. “Five-six people came to my house in a car in the morning and took me to the BJP office. I was released after my party put pressure. Being a true soldier of Arvind Kejriwal, am not afraid of ED or CBI,” he said.

The AAP claimed that after mounting pressure through social media, Delhi Police got the councillor released within two hours. MLA Dilip Pandey said that the BJP, in collusion with Delhi Police, got AAP councillor kidnapped.