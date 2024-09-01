Delhi: 14-year-old boy sexually assaults 5-year-old girl, apprehended

NEW DELHI: A 5-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 14-year-old boy residing in her neighbourhood in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area, an official said on Saturday.

The juvenile, who is a friend of the survivor’s brother, was apprehended and sent to an observation home.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena shared the details, saying a PCR call regarding the crime was received at Kapashera police station.

“On Thursday afternoon, her parents, who are labourers, were out on their work. The accused went to her house and raped her,” the DCP said.

The police took the girl to a hospital where she was medically examined. The officer said the survivor was counselled in her parents’ presence.

Accordingly, based on her parent’s statement, the police registered an FIR under section 65 (2) (raping woman under 12 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and apprehended the juvenile.

Further investigation of the case is underway, the senior police official added.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Delhi topped the list in 2022 among all Union Territories by registering 1,512 incidents under the POCSO Act.