Six accused sent to CBI custody in drowning case in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday remanded all six accused in the drowning of three UPSC aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar to four days in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody.

The accused—Abhishek Gupta, Deshpal Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, and Parvinder Singh—were presented before the court after being arrested a month ago. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg, while granting the CBI’s request, stated that the accused would be produced again on September 4.

The CBI, having taken over the case from the Delhi Police following an August 2 High Court order, argued that further custodial interrogation was essential to advance the investigation. The agency has charged the accused with several serious offenses, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence, and violations related to the construction and use of the building where the incident occurred.

Concerns about the quality of the initial investigation led the HC to transfer the case to the CBI. In its recent application, the CBI alleged that the basement, meant for parking and storage, was illegally used as a library-cum-exam hall where students spent long hours studying. It pointed out that the facility operated without a valid fire safety certificate.