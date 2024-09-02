Apple for the I

Apples, for as many years as I can remember, have always been associated with good health. ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away’ was a phrase I grew up on in England where there was a plethora from the apple family to choose from — ‘Golden Delicious’, and ‘Granny Smith’, among others.

And later in my years, I graduated to Apples of the Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh.

So what makes this fruit so special and healthy in our lives not just for skin and hair care but for the entire body? Firstly, apples are high in nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin B-6, Vitamin E, Niacin, and Vitamin A . Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that works against the common cold and other illnesses. It is also necessary for the formation of collagen which helps repair damaged tissues, bones and organs. Vitamin B-6 helps to control the central nervous system and promotes healthy brain function. It also helps in reducing muscle cramps and headaches and improves vision.

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the body from free radicals and toxins and helps promote healthy hair and skin while slowing the ageing process. Niacin helps to reduce blood pressure and lowers cholesterol levels. Vitamin A helps to protect the body from colds and flu and also slows down the ageing process along with improving the general appearance of the skin and hair.

Apples help the teeth become strong and clean and help dislodge plaque; next time you are munching on an apple, see how clean and white your teeth look afterwards! Apple cider vinegar has been extensively used to improve health. This helps restore the acid mantle your skin desperately needs which is constantly being stripped by detergents, astringents and other products containing alcohol, including alkaline soaps. It is particularly good for helping soften rough flaky skin and for soothing itchy skin. You can wipe your skin with this twice a day. If you did not know, apple cider vinegar is an excellent and old-fashioned remedy for heartburn. Take 1 tsp of apple cider vinegar and half a glass of water.

For tired puffy eyes

Grate half a fresh apple and mix one tsp of apple honey. Cut a two-inch square muslin cloth gauge and place it over the eyes. Cover with the apple-honey mix and leave on for 15-20 minutes. Wash off with cold water ideally cooled in the fridge.

Healing touch

I have found seasonal fruits to have a healing effect on the body and apples being natural softeners help in healing neglected areas like the elbows, heels and hands, areas that are dry and pigmented during winters.

2 mashed apples

4 tbsp oatmeal

1 tsp fresh cream

Milk

Rub this mixture on the knees, heels, elbows and hands and see how your skin transforms like magic to baby-soft and pampered skin!