Delhi a wonderland, officials a pack of playing cards

To allay the misery of citizens, who have been made to wade through slush in the knee-deep potholes of Delhi roads day after during the past month, the Delhi government has come up with what they think is a great idea. They plan to involve Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to track waterlogging in the city.

A report in a national daily said, “In a recently held meeting regarding waterlogging, desilting, and drainage management, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar (has since retired) directed the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) to explore the ‘use of ISRO’s high-resolution maps to gain access to detailed images of the drains of Delhi’.”If the city government continues to work the way it is working right now, we would also need ISRO’s maps to track where the roads in the national Capital are.

Forget about the internal roads, even the city’s life line thoroughfares – the Ring Road and the Outer Ring road are pox faced today with potholes. The government plans to start quantity survey of silts in the drains from October 15, after the monsoon winds have withdrawn from the city.

This implies that for the remaining part of this year’s monsoon one would be left to wade and splash through the cesspools of slush across the city, whose administrators never cease to claim about the metropolis having world class infrastructure. Their claims and plans can best be explained in a medical term that is the government being in the state of dysmetropsia.

This medical term has also been defined as Alice in Wonderland syndrome, and is a neurological disorder that distorts perception. People with this syndrome experience distortions in their visual perception of objects, such as appearing smaller or larger, or appearing to be closer or farther than they are.