ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as part of a money laundering investigation against him and some others linked to him, official sources said.
He was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency conducted a search at his residence in Okhla area of the national capital.
The money laundering case against the 50-year-old legislator stems from two FIRs, one by the CBI in the Wakf Board related alleged irregularities and another by the Delhi ACB related to an alleged case of possession of disproportionate assets.
Sources said Khan has evaded at least ten ED summons since he was last questioned in the case in April.
"The more the BJP tries to suppress us, the more vocal we will be," AAP said after the ED arrested party MLA Amanatullah Khan.
In a post on X, Khan said, "A ED team has reached my house to arrest me."
"Early this morning, at the behest of the dictator, his puppet ED reached my house. The dictator is leaving no stone unturned to harass me and other AAP leader," said Khan, who represents Okhla in the Delhi Assembly.
Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying agencies are targeting those who raised their voice against the ruling party.
In a video on X, Khan also said he has been replying to all the notices being sent by the agency. But a team is here to arrest him on a search warrant, he said.
On X, Sisodia said the only work left for the ED is to "suppress every voice raised against the BJP and break it". Those who do not break, are arrested and put in jail, he alleged. Singh claimed that the ED has no evidence against Khan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dictatorship" and the ED's "hooliganism" continue, he alleged.
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva hit out at the AAP and alleged that there is a "long" list of "corrupt" people in the party.
"There is a long list of corrupt people in the AAP. When the law takes its course, they start shouting. Amanatullah Khan, who did corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board, is speaking against the ED action. If you did corruption, you will have to answer. The law is equal for everyone," he said.
Sachdeva said that since the ED reached Khan's residence he has been alleging that they are there to arrest him but he is not talking about the fact that they have gone there to probe the financial irregularities committed in the Waqf Board.
"This country works on the principle of law and as you sow so shall you reap," he added.
Saurabh Bharadwaj slams Centre for 'misusing' ED to harass AAP leaders
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the Centre for allegedly "misusing" agencies to harass the AAP leaders, describing it as "open hooliganism".
Addressing a press conference regarding the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) house search of senior AAP leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan, Bharadwaj claimed the investigative agencies have till date found no evidence against his party leader in the alleged money laundering case.
Bharadwaj stated that central agencies were being misused to target the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.
"It is a matter of concern how the Central government is engaging in hooliganism. They accused Khan of recruiting people in exchange for money despite the court clearly stating that no such thing occurred. The CBI also investigated earlier, but nothing was found against him," Bharadwaj said.
"They are misusing the agency to harass him (Khan). He lives in a three-room flat in Okhla. His mother, who is suffering from cancer, was seen lying on a bed during the search. How many times will you go there to search and harass the family?" he asked.
When asked about AAP councillor Ramchandra's allegation that he was kidnapped by the BJP members, who threatened him for rejoining the AAP after briefly joining the saffron party, Bharadwaj said the police should investigate the matter as it is a cognizable offence.
Bharadwaj further said the BJP's downfall has begun and people will soon give the party a befitting reply.