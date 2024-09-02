ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as part of a money laundering investigation against him and some others linked to him, official sources said.

He was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency conducted a search at his residence in Okhla area of the national capital.

The money laundering case against the 50-year-old legislator stems from two FIRs, one by the CBI in the Wakf Board related alleged irregularities and another by the Delhi ACB related to an alleged case of possession of disproportionate assets.

Sources said Khan has evaded at least ten ED summons since he was last questioned in the case in April.

"The more the BJP tries to suppress us, the more vocal we will be," AAP said after the ED arrested party MLA Amanatullah Khan.