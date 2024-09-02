Gangster accused of raping minor girl nabbed: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 33-year-old gangster who was involved in multiple crimes, including one where he had “abducted and raped a minor girl” for several days, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Lokesh alias Leela, a resident of Najafgarh, had been evading court proceedings in three cases in Delhi. He was currently working as a driver in the health wing of MCD.

Sharing details, DCP (Crime) Satish Kumar said Sub Inspector Kuldeep Singh received information that a gangster of a notorious gang would come to meet an unknown person in Dharampura, Najafgarh, West Delhi.Acting on this tip-off, a team was constituted that laid a trap at Dharampura Najafgarh, Delhi and apprehended the accused.

In 2018, the accused, Lokesh, along with his friend Joginder alias Lila, fired upon one person. Lokesh sexually assaulted a minor girl for several days, following which he was declared a proclaimed offender.