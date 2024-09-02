Lifeless river and water blues in Delhi

Delhi may boast better job opportunities, affordable housing, infrastructure and a vibrant culinary landscape compared to many other cities and even be rated the best Indian city on the Global Cities Index 2024, but beyond the wide roads of Lutyens’ Delhi and the metro network, a different picture emerges — a city struggling for clean water. Numerous localities deal with contaminated water as treatment plants fare abysmally, leading to pathogens germinating in ‘treated’ water. To top it all, the Delhi Jal Board, responsible for distributing drinking water in the city is facing severe financial crunch.

Blue water, literally

For several weeks in July, residents of Peeragarhi village in outer Delhi had to deal with a bizarre and alarming issue: bright blue, foam-laden water flowing from their taps. The community blamed nearby chemical and denim factories for this contamination, accusing them of improperly disposing of industrial waste, which they believe has seeped into the village’s water supply provided by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Vinod Shaukeen, the village head, expressed frustration over the worsening water quality, which has been problematic for months but recently turned visibly polluted. “The water we receive has been irregular and dirty for the past four months, but now it’s actually blue,” Shaukeen said, adding that despite notifying authorities, no action had been taken.

The issue wasn’t confined to just a few homes; around 45 houses were affected by the visibly contaminated water, with many more experiencing health issues despite their water appearing clear. Residents like Manish Kumar have resorted to purchasing water cans, as the tap water has become unusable. “The blue water has even stained our washroom tiles,” Kumar noted.

Ranjeet Sahu, a six-year resident of the village, described how they collected the contaminated water as evidence and approached various authorities, including the DJB, but received no assistance. He highlighted that the village’s water and sewer pipelines run dangerously close to each other, with the ageing sewer line frequently leaking. “The situation has become so dire that blue water is now flooding the streets,” Sahu added.

In response to the escalating crisis, the village’s panchayat sangh, led by Than Singh Yadav, visited the affected area, warning of growing anger among villagers who feel neglected by the administration. Yadav announced that a meeting would be held with neighbouring villages if the issue isn’t resolved, emphasizing that rural communities are being treated unfairly.

Despite these concerns, DJB officials claimed ignorance of the situation. One official acknowledged the widespread issue of water pollution across Delhi and mentioned that complaints are typically addressed by junior engineers after being routed through a helpline. “We will take this issue into notice and solve it at the earliest,” the official assured, though residents remained sceptical.

Finally, on July 27, water minister Atishi ordered swift action and directed chief secretary Naresh Kumar to convene a meeting with senior officials and address the issue urgently. “This is a very shocking incident and needs urgent intervention. This could be just the tip of a bigger underlying problem and could have very serious consequences in future. This needs to be addressed immediately,” Atishi stated.

The incident is one among many instances which cast a spotlight on the dire situation of Delhi’s water management. In recent weeks, the NGT has also raised serious questions about the competence and accountability of the DJB and other related authorities. From groundwater contamination in Dwarka to the persistent pollution in the Yamuna River, the NGT has voiced strong concerns over the inaction and mismanagement by the authorities responsible for maintaining the city’s water quality.