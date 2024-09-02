Lifeless river and water blues in Delhi

Delhi may boast better job opportunities, affordable housing, infrastructure and a vibrant culinary landscape compared to many other cities and even be rated the best Indian city on the Global Cities Index 2024, but beyond the wide roads of Lutyens’ Delhi and the metro network, a different picture emerges — a city struggling for clean water. Numerous localities deal with contaminated water as treatment plants fare abysmally, leading to pathogens germinating in ‘treated’ water. To top it all, the Delhi Jal Board, responsible for distributing drinking water in the city is facing severe financial crunch.
Blue water, literally
For several weeks in July, residents of Peeragarhi village in outer Delhi had to deal with a bizarre and alarming issue: bright blue, foam-laden water flowing from their taps. The community blamed nearby chemical and denim factories for this contamination, accusing them of improperly disposing of industrial waste, which they believe has seeped into the village’s water supply provided by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
Vinod Shaukeen, the village head, expressed frustration over the worsening water quality, which has been problematic for months but recently turned visibly polluted. “The water we receive has been irregular and dirty for the past four months, but now it’s actually blue,” Shaukeen said, adding that despite notifying authorities, no action had been taken.
The issue wasn’t confined to just a few homes; around 45 houses were affected by the visibly contaminated water, with many more experiencing health issues despite their water appearing clear. Residents like Manish Kumar have resorted to purchasing water cans, as the tap water has become unusable. “The blue water has even stained our washroom tiles,” Kumar noted.
Ranjeet Sahu, a six-year resident of the village, described how they collected the contaminated water as evidence and approached various authorities, including the DJB, but received no assistance. He highlighted that the village’s water and sewer pipelines run dangerously close to each other, with the ageing sewer line frequently leaking. “The situation has become so dire that blue water is now flooding the streets,” Sahu added.
In response to the escalating crisis, the village’s panchayat sangh, led by Than Singh Yadav, visited the affected area, warning of growing anger among villagers who feel neglected by the administration. Yadav announced that a meeting would be held with neighbouring villages if the issue isn’t resolved, emphasizing that rural communities are being treated unfairly.
Despite these concerns, DJB officials claimed ignorance of the situation. One official acknowledged the widespread issue of water pollution across Delhi and mentioned that complaints are typically addressed by junior engineers after being routed through a helpline. “We will take this issue into notice and solve it at the earliest,” the official assured, though residents remained sceptical.
Finally, on July 27, water minister Atishi ordered swift action and directed chief secretary Naresh Kumar to convene a meeting with senior officials and address the issue urgently. “This is a very shocking incident and needs urgent intervention. This could be just the tip of a bigger underlying problem and could have very serious consequences in future. This needs to be addressed immediately,” Atishi stated.
The incident is one among many instances which cast a spotlight on the dire situation of Delhi’s water management. In recent weeks, the NGT has also raised serious questions about the competence and accountability of the DJB and other related authorities. From groundwater contamination in Dwarka to the persistent pollution in the Yamuna River, the NGT has voiced strong concerns over the inaction and mismanagement by the authorities responsible for maintaining the city’s water quality.
Groundwater contamination
In a recent directive, the NGT mandated the DJB to submit a comprehensive report on the alarming groundwater contamination in Dwarka, where 180 out of 354 housing societies are grappling with unsafe drinking water. The contamination, primarily due to elevated levels of ammonical nitrogen and total dissolved solids, has been linked to defective rainwater harvesting systems, an issue identified years ago but left unresolved.
The tribunal, chaired by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, alongside Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Dr. A Senthil Vel, expressed their frustration over the DJB’s delayed response. Despite the issue being flagged nearly three years ago, corrective measures have yet to be implemented, prompting the NGT to demand an urgent and conclusive report within four weeks.
A report dated July 12, along with minutes from an October 2021 meeting, highlighted that the mixing of rainwater with wastewater was likely responsible for the contamination. This issue, though identified years ago, remains unresolved, prompting the NGT to demand an urgent and conclusive report from the DJB.
The bench said that earlier also on May 15, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) pointed out that faulty designs of rainwater harvesting pits, as provided by the DJB, contributed to the groundwater pollution.
Who’s responsible for extraction?
Adding to the concerns, the NGT recently criticised the Delhi government and other authorities for their failure to identify the body responsible for regulating groundwater extraction in the capital. During a hearing, it became evident that key agencies, including the DJB, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and the Delhi government, were unaware of their duties, leading to a disturbing lack of accountability.
The bench revealed that when asked which authority was responsible for overseeing groundwater regulation, none of the involved parties—DJB, the Delhi government, or the DPCC—could provide a definitive answer.
The confusion was evident as the DJB pointed fingers at the District Level Advisory Committee, while the DPCC claimed the responsibility lay with the deputy commissioner (revenue). The Delhi government’s legal representative also failed to identify the specific officer in charge.
The bench said that it was a very unfortunate situation. “The matter has been pending for long and even after a lapse of so many years, authorities are not aware of their duties and responsibilities and they are shifting the responsibility on each other without clearly disclosing as to which authority is responsible for regulating the groundwater extraction in Delhi,” read the order by the bench.
The tribunal has now directed the Chief Secretary of Delhi to clarify the roles and responsibilities of the concerned authorities and to ensure that action is taken against those violating groundwater regulations.
Yamuna pollution
The NGT’s scrutiny didn’t stop at groundwater issues. The DJB also faced penalties for its failure to respond to a case assessing the performance of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) along the Yamuna River. Despite being notified, the DJB neither filed a response nor appeared before the tribunal, leading to a fine imposed on the DJB’s CEO.
A report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed severe deficiencies in the water quality at the outlets of 38 STPs, with high levels of faecal coliform and Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) indicating inadequate treatment of wastewater. The NGT’s frustration was palpable as it criticised both the DJB and CPCB for inaction, despite repeated warnings and evident violations.
The NGT expressed frustration over the lack of action from the DJB, despite repeated communications from the CPCB. The CPCB, in its report dated 05.08.2024, highlighted the use of chlorination and ultraviolet disinfection methods at the STPs but noted that their efficacy was not properly assessed. The CPCB’s counsel assured the Tribunal that necessary action would be initiated against the DJB for failing to meet wastewater treatment standards.
The NGT also criticised the CPCB for not taking swift action against the violations, stating, “We also find that certain violations have been noted by the CPCB but no action has been taken till now.”
Preserving Yamuna’s floodplains
In Delhi, over 75% of the Yamuna floodplains—covering more than 9,700 hectares—have been overtaken by illegal encroachments, according to recent data from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Despite ongoing efforts, including several anti-encroachment drives, the DDA has only managed to reclaim just over 400 hectares in the last two years.
A recent survey by the DDA, using satellite imaging and drone photography as directed by the Delhi High Court, revealed that 7,362 hectares of the floodplains, designated as Zone O under the Delhi Master Plan 2021, have been heavily encroached upon. A senior Delhi government official stated that, following the high-level committee’s directions, the DDA also conducted ground verification of these geo-spatial maps to confirm the extent of the encroachments.
Zone O, under the Master Plan 2021, encompasses the entire 22-kilometer stretch of the Yamuna floodplain within Delhi, extending from Wazirabad to Palla and covering 9,700 hectares. The draft Master Plan 2041 proposes to divide Zone O into two parts: Zone O-I, where no construction will be allowed, and Zone O-II, where regulated development will be permitted. Currently, there are approximately 76 unauthorized colonies in Zone O-II, which the DDA plans to mark out for potential regularization.
The Delhi High Court has been actively involved in addressing this issue, having directed the DDA in July to fence off the floodplain after clearing it of all encroachments and illegal constructions. The court also instructed the DDA to collaborate with relevant agencies, including the Delhi Police, to ensure law and order during these operations and to use advanced technologies to prevent future encroachments.
In a report submitted to the NGT on July 13, the DDA detailed its progress in clearing the floodplains. Since June 2022, the authority has removed encroachments from 401.4 hectares of the Yamuna floodplain, demolishing illegal structures including six dairy farms and three cricket grounds. Additionally, the DDA cleared 10 sites of nearly 3,906 illegal establishments, including slums, cultivated fields, and dairies. The DDA also noted that while four of the 10 biodiversity parks being developed on the floodplains are encroachment-free, the remaining parks still face challenges due to ongoing land disputes and encroachments.
For now, the broader picture remains troubling. The NGT’s recent actions underscore the urgent need for stronger regulatory oversight and more decisive action to address Delhi’s water management crises. With the capital’s water quality at stake, the question remains: will the authorities finally rise to the occasion, or will Delhi’s water woes continue to worsen? A look at the DJB’s finances does not provide any relief.
Financial troubles
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has received only Rs 473 crore of the Rs 7,195 crore allocated for the 2024-25 budget, according to official documents and sources within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This significant shortfall in funding has severely hampered the DJB’s ability to undertake essential infrastructure projects.
Documents indicate that so far this year, the DJB has received Rs 1,122 crore, which includes funds carried forward from the previous fiscal year. The full budget allocation had been approved by the Delhi Legislative Assembly, the Lieutenant Governor, and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Previously, up until January 2023, the DJB would request its allocated budget in instalments, providing expenditure certificates with each demand. Typically, around 95% of the requested funds would be released accordingly. However, in recent years, the DJB has faced numerous delays and questions from the Finance Department, severely impacting its operations.
Finance and Water Minister, Atishi, acknowledged the challenges posed by the delayed fund releases, which have stalled several public-interest projects. She noted that while the Delhi government is fighting for the people’s needs, it faces limitations on control over officials.