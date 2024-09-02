Robbery bid: 18-year-old on way to eatery stabbed to death in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old youth, on his way to a restaurant with his friend, was stopped by half a dozen robbers and stabbed when he resisted their attempt in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area, a police official said on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Monu.

Sharing details, a senior police officer said a call was received at Uttam Nagar police station at 11:15 pm on Saturday regarding robbers trying to snatch money from the caller following which the police reached the spot.

“Monu and his friend Monu Kumar were on their way to have dinner when they were stopped by four to five men near a metro pillar,” DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The accused tried to rob them, but when they resisted, one of them stabbed Monu in the upper back and fled the scene of the crime.

The injured Monu was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital; however, as his condition was critical, he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he died during the treatment.

Initially, the police had registered a case of robbery and assault; however, as the victim succumbed to his injuries, the murder case was lodged. The officer said a team has been formed to crack the case as soon as possible.

“The police are scanning the CCTV footage in the vicinity of the scene of the crime and tracing the route adopted by the criminals to flee the spot,” the officer said, adding the probe is underway.