Swati Maliwal assault case: SC grants bail to Kejriwal's former aide Bibhav Kumar

The Supreme Court of India has granted bail to Bibhav Kumar, a former aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the assault case involving Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Kumar has been in custody for over 100 days, and a chargesheet has already been filed in the case.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan has directed that Bibhav Kumar not be reinstated as a personal assistant to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal or assigned any official duties in the Chief Minister's office. The Supreme Court also ordered that Kumar be restrained from entering the Chief Minister's residence until all witnesses in the case have been examined.

SC says the trial court shall endeavour to finish the examination of important and vulnerable witnesses first within three months.

Bibhav Kumar's counsel, Advocate Vivek Jain commented on the Supreme Court's decision, stating, "The Supreme Court observed that Bibhav Kumar has suffered a lot in these 108 days. It’s a matter of Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code and therefore, they have reiterated the principle that bail is the rule and jail is the exception. Especially in cases where the investigation is over and the chargesheet is filed. On those principles, without commenting on the merits, the Supreme Court has granted bail and imposed certain conditions."