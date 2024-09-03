City private schools asked to ensure education of Covid-19 orphan children

NEW DELHI: The Delhi education department has issued a circular instructing all private schools to ensure the continuation of schooling for children who have become orphans or lost a parent after March 2020, whether due to COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons.

The directive aims to provide these students with the necessary support to continue their studies in private, unaided, and aided recognised schools.

According to the circular, district deputy directors of education (DDEs) are instructed to ensure these students can continue their education without interruption.

“Schools operating on land allotted by the Delhi Development Authority(DDA) or the government are required to immediately place these students under the free studies category,” the circular said.

The circular also states that such students should be classified as belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) or Disadvantaged Group category.

The education department said private schools could claim reimbursement for the student’s fees from the Directorate of Education up to the elementary level.

After completing Class 8, these students should be guided and facilitated for admission into government schools to ensure their education continues seamlessly.

The circular emphasised that concerned officials should address such cases promptly and ensure that they are not delayed at the school, zonal, or district level. The initiative is part of the Delhi government’s broader efforts to provide educational support to vulnerable children during the pandemic and beyond.

According to the latest data by the city government, the birth rate declined after the COVID—19 pandemic—from 18.35 per 1,000 pre-2020 to 14.85 per 1,000 post-pandemic.

In 2021, the Supreme Court directed the State governments to bear the private school fees of children who have lost both or one parent during the pandemic for the current academic year in case the schools refused to waive it.

“.It is heart-wrenching to note that the survival of so many children is at stake... The State has a duty and obligation to facilitate education for children,” the apex court had said.