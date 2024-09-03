Delhi Transport Corporation officials may soon issue challans for bus lane violations

NEW DELHI: To enforce the lane driving by public buses on city roads, the transport department has planned to empower Assistant Traffic Inspectors (ATIs) of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) with the authority of issuing traffic challans.

In this regard, the Transport Department has sent the file to the Law and Justice Department of the city government for final consultation.

Sources said the proposal has received a nod from the L-G before it was forwarded to the law department. Officials said the move has been taken by the government to ensure compliance with the bus lanes.

“The ATI rank officers can be empowered to issue challan for violation of lane discipline under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” an official said.

So far, only the enforcement wing of the transport department are authorised to issue challan over vehicles parked in bus lane and over the buses not following the lane driving.

Using bus lanes for movement and stopping briefly for pick and drop is allowed, but they cannot be used by private vehicles to park or halt for a long time..