DUSU polls on Sept 27, nominations on Sept 17

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University on Monday announced that its student union elections for 2024-25 will be held on September 27.

The nominations for DUSU polls can be filed on September 17, a varsity official said, adding that the counting of votes will take place on September 28.

Voting will take place, for day-time classes, between 8.30 am to 1 pm and for the evening classes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm, as per the official.

After scrutiny of the nominations filed, the list of the duly nominated candidates will be released by 6 pm on September 17. The last date to withdraw the nominations is set as September 18, till 12 noon. The final list of nominated candidates contesting the DUSU polls will be published till 5 pm on September 18.