St. Stephen’s took more Christian candidates than granted seats, accuses Delhi Univ

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Monday accused St. Stephen’s College of exceeding the sanctioned quota for Christian candidates in its revised seat allocation list, leaving some seats in a few BA courses vacant despite candidates meeting required criteria based on CUET scores.

In the first step of verification of the list sent by the college, DU identified certain “crucial and alarming aspects” owing to which it could not proceed with the allocations, the varsity said in a notice regarding the allocation for Christian candidates.

In the notice, DU alleged that in some sought-after programmes such as B.Sc (H) Chemistry and B.Sc (H) Physics, seats have been left vacant despite having enough CUET-qualified candidates.

There was no immediate reaction from St. Stephen’s College Principal John Varghese on the allegations.

Varghese in a notice on the college website on August 30, claimed DU didn’t open its admission portal — Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS) — for Christian students, hindering them from joining classes began on August 29.

He warned if DU doesn’t open portal by 5 pm on August 31, the college would seek legal remedy to ensure that the future of these students is not “jeopardised”.

The latest issue adds to the ongoing dispute between Delhi University and St. Stephen’s College over the latter’s revised admission policies and seat allocation criteria.