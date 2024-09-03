Two city school principals figure in list of 50 national teacher awardees

NEW DELHI: Two Delhi school principals – Dr Charu Sharma and Pallavi Sharma – have been selected for the prestigious National Teachers’ Award 2024. It will be presented on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5 by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan.
Among the 50 educators who have been selected from across the country by the Department of School Education and Literacy, two hail from the national capital. Dr Charu Sharma, principal of Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, and Pallavi Sharma, principal of Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School, Vikaspuri, have been shortlisted for the award.
These educators have been selected through a rigorous process, involving a three-stage selection process by the department. They have been acknowledged for their dedication to fostering the holistic development of their students and implementing innovative teaching strategies, the Ministry of Education’s circular stated.
On Dr Sharma’s selection, the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Delhi region wrote on X: “KVS Delhi region expresses its heartfelt congratulations to Dr Charu Sharma, Principal, Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President Estate, for being chosen for the prestigious National Award to Teachers-2024. Her exemplary leadership and dedication are praiseworthy.” Dr Sharma, however, could not be contacted for a comment.
Meanwhile, Mamta Modern School shared its enthusiasm saying, “We are incredibly proud to share that our esteemed Principal, Pallavi Sharma, has been selected for the prestigious National Teachers’ Award 2024! This remarkable honour will be presented by the President on 5th September.”
Talking to this newspaper, Pallavi Sharma said, “While this will be the first time when I will be receiving the National award and I am super excited about it, I have been a recipient of CBSE Principal Mentor award in 2012, followed by Delhi state award in 2016 and then another award in 2019.”
The 50 selected teachers are from 28 states, three Union territories and six organizations. Online self-nominations from eligible teachers for National Teachers’ Awards were invited from June 27 to July 21 on the Ministry of Education portal.