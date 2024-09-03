Two city school principals figure in list of 50 national teacher awardees

NEW DELHI: Two Delhi school principals – Dr Charu Sharma and Pallavi Sharma – have been selected for the prestigious National Teachers’ Award 2024. It will be presented on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5 by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan.

Among the 50 educators who have been selected from across the country by the Department of School Education and Literacy, two hail from the national capital. Dr Charu Sharma, principal of Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, and Pallavi Sharma, principal of Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School, Vikaspuri, have been shortlisted for the award.

These educators have been selected through a rigorous process, involving a three-stage selection process by the department. They have been acknowledged for their dedication to fostering the holistic development of their students and implementing innovative teaching strategies, the Ministry of Education’s circular stated.

On Dr Sharma’s selection, the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Delhi region wrote on X: “KVS Delhi region expresses its heartfelt congratulations to Dr Charu Sharma, Principal, Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President Estate, for being chosen for the prestigious National Award to Teachers-2024. Her exemplary leadership and dedication are praiseworthy.” Dr Sharma, however, could not be contacted for a comment.