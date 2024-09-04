15-year-old boy stabs to death momo seller in Preet Vihar, arrested

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbed to death a momo shop owner to death in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar area as the former held the latter responsible for his mother’s death, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Kapil (35) while the police apprehended the accused boy, and the knife used in the commission of the crime was recovered.

DCP (East) Apurva Gupta said information was received at Preet Vihar from Hedgewar Hospital regarding the admission of a 35-year-old man named Kapil with multiple stab injuries.

“He had been brought to the hospital from Preet Vihar Metro Station by the public under serious condition. He succumbed to his injuries later the same day,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, based on the circumstances of the incident, the police registered an FIR under section 103 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Preet Vihar police station.

During the investigations, it was found that Kapil operated a momo shop in the Jagat Puri area and lived alone after his wife left him and returned to Nepal.

“Several CCTV recordings from the entire area were checked and the whereabouts of the deceased analyzed. A 15-year-old boy was apprehended,” the officer said.

The accused confessed to committing the murder and the weapon used was recovered at his instance. “He used to work at the deceased’s momo shop with his mother. His mother had died from electrocution a month prior, and he held Kapil responsible for her death. He committed the murder as an act of revenge,” the officer said.