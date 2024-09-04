764 single-girl child students, 132 orphans admitted: Delhi University

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has confirmed 74,108 allocations for its 71,600 undergraduate seats so far, including 764 under the new supernumerary quota for single girl child applicants. The university has also admitted 132 orphan students, another supernumerary quota introduced last year to aid COVID-19 affected children.

The university on Tuesday released the allocations made in the third round of admissions started on August 31.

The single girl child quota reserves one seat in each programme across DU colleges while the orphan quota reserves one seat each for a male and a female in each programme.

Of the total confirmed students till date, 28,810 applicants have applied for an upgrade seeking a higher choice of college and course combination while 45,298 applicants chose to freeze their admission, accepting the allocations made.

Admissions in this phase will be offered through performance-based programmes and supernumerary quotas, including those for children of widows of armed forces personnel, and special achievements in extra-curricular activities and sports.

As per the data released by the varsity, ECA allocations stood at 1,061, sports allocation at 1,648, and performance-based allocations at 332.