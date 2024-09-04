Delhi businessman seeks bail on same grounds as Sisodia, Vijay Nair

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on the bail plea filed by Amandeep Singh Dhall, a Delhi-based businessman and director of Brindco Sales Private Limited, who is under investigation by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the excise policy money laundering case.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna reserved the order after hearing extensive arguments from both sides.

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, representing Dhall, argued for bail on the grounds of parity, pointing out that other accused in the same case, such as Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha, and Vijay Nair, have already been granted bail by the Supreme Court. Krishnan emphasized that the trial is expected to be protracted and noted that Dhall, like the others, has been in custody for several months.

However, Advocate Vivek Gurnani, representing the ED, strongly opposed the plea. Gurnani argued that Dhall had actively attempted to influence witnesses and obstruct the investigation by offering bribes, even while in custody. Gurnani cited substantial digital evidence and witness statements to support these allegations, asserting that Dhall’s actions had caused delays in the trial, setting his case apart from those granted bail.

Previously, on June 4, the High Court denied Dhall’s bail in the related CBI case concerning the excise policy, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the significant evidence presented by the prosecution. The court also highlighted an FIR against Dhall for allegedly attempting to bribe an ED officer to have his name removed from the case, concluding that bail was not justified at that stage.

Currently, Dhall’s bail plea in the CBI case is pending before the Supreme Court. Arrested on March 1, 2023, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Dhall is accused by the ED of being involved in the formulation of the liquor policy and “facilitating kickbacks” to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through a complex network of transactions.

The ED and the CBI have both alleged that the Delhi excise policy was manipulated to benefit certain license holders through undue favours, fee waivers, and unauthorized license extensions.

Court orders release of Vijay Nair

A Delhi Court on Tuesday ordered the release of Vijay Nair, former communications in-charge of the AAP, in connection with the alleged Delhi excise scam. The release order comes in response to bail bonds submitted by Nair, who was implicated in money-laundering cases initiated by the ED and a corruption case led by the CBI. The Supreme Court on Monday granted Nair bail underlining the sanctity of personal liberty.