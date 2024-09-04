Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognizance of a chargesheet filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, and others in connection with an alleged corruption case related to the excise policy case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja found sufficient evidence to move forward with the case against Kejriwal and the other accused.

The court issued a production warrant for Kejriwal and summoned Pathak to appear on September 11. The chargesheet, submitted by the CBI, also includes allegations against Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur, and Sarath Reddy, who have been named as co-accused in the case.

The CBI had informed the court that it had obtained the necessary sanctions to prosecute Kejriwal and Pathak.