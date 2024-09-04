Environment min Gopal Rai seeks inputs from BJP, Congress to tackle air pollution

NEW DELHI: Environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday wrote to the presidents of Delhi units of the BJP and Congress, requesting “positive suggestions” to help reduce the city’s pollution for incorporation into the Winter Action Plan.

“We request you that if you have any positive suggestions on the above three points which will help in reducing the pollution of Delhi, please send those to us soon so that we can include them in the action plan. We aim to reduce the pollution of Delhi,” read Rai’s letter.

The minister said the government is preparing the winter action plan with focus on three crucial points: state-level actions, cooperation with neighboring states, and collaboration with the Centre to reduce winter air pollution, adding, pollution can only be reduced with everyone’s cooperation.

Rai cited a report of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) which says only 31% of the pollution in the capital is caused locally while the rest comes from NCR.

“The Delhi government is actively reducing air pollution through long- and short-term plans, including successful summer and winter Action Plans in collaboration with all departments. Due to measures taken by the Delhi government, pollution has decreased by about 30% over the last nine years, even as it rises in other cities in the country,” the minister said.

Criticising the move, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said its surprising that the AAP government is suddenly trying to set up communication with the opposition on the pollution issue, adding that the environment minister has tried to mislead people by misrepresenting facts. “Such letters seeking political cooperation should have come in 2015-16; not when it’s time for the government to tell people why it has failed them.