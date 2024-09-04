NGT flags health risks of asbestos usage in construction of educational institutions

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Union environment ministry to assess the usage of asbestos sheets in the construction of roofs of educational institutions as the material, which becomes friable over time, may cause breathing problems in students.

The green court also instructed the Ministry to scientifically study the matter and file its report. The matter is scheduled to be heard on September 25.

“We also require Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to find out whether usage of asbestos sheets in educational institutions causes some kinds of health hazards to students i.e. non-occupational health hazards, comparable to health hazards applicable to workers in industrial sector,” read the tribunal’s order.

The directions were given by a Coram of Judicial Member Sudhir Agarwal, and expert members Dr A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad while hearing an application filed by visiting faculty, Dr Raja Singh, of the School of Architecture and Planning(SPA) in the capital, seeking directions for banning the use of asbestos roofing in schools across India.

According to the plea, asbestos roofing consists of a mixture of asbestos fibres and cement and often used in construction of school buildings, especially in rural areas.