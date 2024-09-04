NGT flags health risks of asbestos usage in construction of educational institutions

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Union environment ministry to assess the usage of asbestos sheets in the construction of roofs of educational institutions as the material, which becomes friable over time, may cause breathing problems in students.
The green court also instructed the Ministry to scientifically study the matter and file its report. The matter is scheduled to be heard on September 25.
“We also require Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to find out whether usage of asbestos sheets in educational institutions causes some kinds of health hazards to students i.e. non-occupational health hazards, comparable to health hazards applicable to workers in industrial sector,” read the tribunal’s order.
The directions were given by a Coram of Judicial Member Sudhir Agarwal, and expert members Dr A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad while hearing an application filed by visiting faculty, Dr Raja Singh, of the School of Architecture and Planning(SPA) in the capital, seeking directions for banning the use of asbestos roofing in schools across India.
According to the plea, asbestos roofing consists of a mixture of asbestos fibres and cement and often used in construction of school buildings, especially in rural areas.
“Over time, asbestos sheets become friable or crumbly and asbestos fibres are released from these sheets which can become airborne in the indoor air of schools and be inhaled by the occupants, including young schoolchildren. These buildings also have higher dust pollution,” read the plea.
It further stated that “the major problem with the inhalation of asbestos fibres is that it causes lung diseases which may turn fatal. The peculiar character of diseases related to asbestos inhalation is their high latency period and any student exposed at a young age will only get the manifestations of the diseases after decades.”
The petitioner also suggested alternative materials to replace asbestos sheets as roofing.
Switch roofing
The petitioner, referring to a WHO report and an order passed in 2009 by Kerala State Human Rights Commission against asbestos sheets, said switch from asbestos sheets for roofing in schools will not have a major impact to livelihoods of asbestos sheet producers as who have themselves shifted to other fibres; and there are several roofing alternatives