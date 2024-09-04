Nursing associations seek transfer policy for married women

NEW DELHI: Nursing associations have urged the Union Health Ministry to introduce a transfer policy that facilitates the relocation of married healthcare workers to their hometown or spouse’s workplace.

They said the move would greatly improve their quality of life, allowing for greater work-life balance, reduced travel time, and increased family unity.

“On request of our many affiliated units, we forward their genuine demand for the immediate implementation of the ‘DOPT’ Spouse Ground & mutual Transfer Policy for healthcare professionals in light of recent developments.

Many single/married female healthcare workers are stationed away from their families and face significant personal and emotional challenges which drive them to desperation and disrupt their children’s education, result in hardship and demoralization etc,” the All India Government Nurses Federation wrote.

“This would strengthen their mental and emotional health and contribute to a supportive work environment,” it said.Making a case for the transfer policy, the nursing federation said the move would mitigate staff turnover, save the cost of HRA and improve productivity of the employees.

“Various factors affect employees, such as geographical, linguistic, culinary, ethnic differences, climate, and issues related to dependents and spouses’ illnesses. The transfer policy is a necessity and is currently implemented in several departments like CHS, ISRO, FCI, Railways, ESIC, and other central government medical institutions,” the nursing association said.