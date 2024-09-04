Sadly, city parks no longer green, clean or peaceful

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s local parks are falling into disrepair, with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across the city reporting a severe shortage of maintenance funds. This situation has particularly impacted children and senior citizens, who are now left with few spaces for recreation and exercise.

Many RWAs have been compelled to take out loans and divert funds from other essential maintenance activities to sustain their community parks. Despite these efforts, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has failed to provide the promised financial assistance for nearly five years, leaving these associations in a dire financial state.

Facing a severe cash crunch, the MCD owes approximately Rs 8 crore to various RWAs under a public-private partnership scheme to encourage community participation in park maintenance. Of this, Rs 2 crore is pending in the Rohini, Keshavpuram, and Narela zones alone. RWAs struggle to manage their parks under challenging circumstances, finding it difficult to pay their gardeners.

The partnership scheme involves 1,315 registered residents’ associations, most of whom have yet to receive payments for at least two years. The scheme stipulates that the MCD must pay Rs 31,500 per month per acre to the RWAs maintaining the parks. However, the prolonged delay in payments has left residents uncertain about whether to continue their contracts or relinquish park maintenance altogether. Some RWAs have recently received payments for the period up to December 2023, but the delay has already significantly impacted the quality of park upkeep.

Meanwhile, residents are increasingly frustrated with the MCD’s lack of resources, including the personnel and equipment needed for basic park maintenance tasks such as waste removal and grass mowing. This has left RWAs to bear the financial burden alone.