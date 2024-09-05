2020 Delhi riots: Activist Sharjeel Imam's plea for early bail hearing junked

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday turned down a plea by activist Sharjeel Imam seeking an early hearing of his bail plea in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots. The case, under the court’s purview for over a year now, will proceed on the previously scheduled date of October 7.

A division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Girish Kathpalia said the case would be heard on the designated date, dismissing Imam’s request for an expedited hearing. Imam’s plea has been pending since April 2022, a delay he attributed to frequent changes in composition of the bench.

Imam emphasised the prolonged nature of trial, noting that the investigation remains incomplete. The prosecution aims to examine over 1,000 witnesses and thousands of pages of evidence documents, making swift conclusion of trial unlikely. “Charges have not yet been framed,” read his plea.