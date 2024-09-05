‘AAP-Cong alliance in Haryana may impact city polls’

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing discussions between the AAP and Congress over a potential alliance in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, speculation is mounting regarding a similar seat-sharing pact in the city assembly polls. Sources from both parties said their leaderships are considering the possibility.
Sources in the Congress suggest that if an alliance materialises in Haryana, it could pave the way for a similar arrangement in Delhi. They indicated that the party leadership will observe the outcomes of the Haryana polls before taking a call in this regard.
“It’s not out of the question. We were in an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, however, that was a different context altogether. If things go well in Haryana, we might replicate the strategy in Delhi,” a Congress leader stated.
While AAP leaders have not officially signaled any intention of an alliance in the capital city, sources reveal that the decision will likely hinge on the release of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from jail.
“We respect our INDIA alliance partners. Our primary opponent here is the BJP. Also, we have not gone all out on the Congress. So not having an alliance can’t be ruled out. It all depends on our supremo (Kejriwal),” an AAP leader noted.
However, some leaders from both parties have expressed concerns that an alliance may not yield favorable results, similar to the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections.
“Despite the setbacks, our internal survey predicts that we are coming back in Delhi government. So there is no point of having a third-wheel (Congress),” an AAP leader said.
Conversely, Congress leaders worry that a coalition could send mixed messages to voters, potentially harming the grand old party’s performance in the Delhi assembly polls, as seen in the city Lok Sabha results.
“Our cadre has become more active over the past decade, and there is a growing anti-incumbency against the AAP. Considering these, the coalition might confuse voters. In the general assembly election, the AAP received a positive response from minority voters which traditionally voted for us. However, we were not benefitted by the AAP’s voter-base,” a Congress leader commented.
Election Commission initiates preparations for Delhi polls
The preparation for Delhi assembly polls was officially initiated by the Election Commission of India on Wednesday, with the poll body appointing 70 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) across the all the assemblies in the national capital.
However, the move has also sparked speculations over ‘early’ assembly elections in the city. Earlier, the AAP had claimed that it sensed a strong possibility about the Election Commission (EC) planning to hold assembly polls in Delhi months before the term of the incumbent assembly expires.
However, officials from the Chief Electoral Office, Delhi said the exercise is being done for special summary revision ahead of the assembly polls to ensure that every eligible voter is included in the electoral roll to be issued on January 6.
“To ensure elections are held, it is necessary to start preparations in advance. Special summary revision for new voters will also be started from October which we have to publish in the first week of January. In such a situation, our office needs manpower and that’s why the EC has appointed AROs for each assembly. Their job entails registering new voters and revising electoral roll,” a senior official said, adding that until there is a change due to external reasons, the poll process will be announced post publishcation of the revised electoral roll.