‘AAP-Cong alliance in Haryana may impact city polls’

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing discussions between the AAP and Congress over a potential alliance in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, speculation is mounting regarding a similar seat-sharing pact in the city assembly polls. Sources from both parties said their leaderships are considering the possibility.

Sources in the Congress suggest that if an alliance materialises in Haryana, it could pave the way for a similar arrangement in Delhi. They indicated that the party leadership will observe the outcomes of the Haryana polls before taking a call in this regard.

“It’s not out of the question. We were in an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, however, that was a different context altogether. If things go well in Haryana, we might replicate the strategy in Delhi,” a Congress leader stated.

While AAP leaders have not officially signaled any intention of an alliance in the capital city, sources reveal that the decision will likely hinge on the release of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from jail.

“We respect our INDIA alliance partners. Our primary opponent here is the BJP. Also, we have not gone all out on the Congress. So not having an alliance can’t be ruled out. It all depends on our supremo (Kejriwal),” an AAP leader noted.