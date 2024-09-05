Delhi coaching centre deaths: Accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court remanded six accused to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the tragic drowning of three UPSC aspirants at Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The accused—Abhishek Gupta (coaching centre owner), Deshpal Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, and Parvinder Singh—were ordered into custody by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg till September 18.

The CBI, which took the case from Delhi Police following an August 2 high court order, requested judicial custody after the expiration of the accused’s four-day CBI remand. The agency informed the court that further custodial interrogation was not necessary at this stage.

The case involves serious allegations, including criminal negligence, dereliction of duties, and corrupt practices. The CBI is investigating the role of the accused, as well as the potential involvement of local authorities’ officials, in the incident that claimed the lives of the young aspirants.