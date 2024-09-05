Police suspect suicide of IGL manager after abandoned car found on Delhi flyover

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police suspect that a 46-year-old manager from Indraprastha Power Generation Limited may have died by suicide by jumping into the Yamuna River, an official said on Thursday.

The manager, identified as Pawan Shah, was reported missing after his car was found abandoned on the Geeta Colony flyover, heading towards Rajghat. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), MK Meena, stated that a PCR call was received at Kotwali police station around 11:15 pm on Wednesday regarding the abandoned Kia Seltos. Police arrived at the scene and inspected the vehicle.

One of the car's windows was found shattered by a brick. Through the registration number, the police determined the car belonged to Pawan Shah, who had also been reported missing.

"On enquiry, it has been found that Shah left his office around 2:30-3:00 pm in his car without informing colleagues or family. Calls from both his family and colleagues went unanswered after 7:20 pm," the DCP said.

While the police were searching for the missing manager, an eyewitness came forward and reported seeing someone jump into the river.

Following this critical information, the police deployed a team of divers to search the river. As of the time of filing this report, no body had been recovered.

The officer stated that further investigation is underway and appropriate legal action will be taken accordingly.