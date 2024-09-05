SC to hear Delhi CM Kejriwal's pleas against arrest by CBI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy case . According to the cause list, a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan is likely to hear the matter.

The top court on August 23 allowed the CBI to file its counter affidavit in the matter and gave two days to Kejriwal to file a rejoinder. Kejriwal has filed two separate petitions challenging the denial of bail and against his arrest by the CBI.

He has challenged the August 5 order of the Delhi High Court upholding his arrest, which said there was no malice in the act by the CBI which was able to demonstrate how the AAP supremo could influence witnesses. The high court had asked him to move trial court for regular bail in the case.

On August 14, the SC refused to grant interim bail to Kejriwal and sought a CBI response.